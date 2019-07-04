Giovedì 04 Luglio 2019 | 17:40

Turin
Revolution in smartwatch world, Get bracelet arrives

Rome
V.strong adjustment to avert procedure - Tria

Rome
Putin pays state visit to Rome

Turin
Soccer: Buffon has Juve medical, signs contract

Rome

Bankers' sentences upheld in Parmalat offshoot trial

 
Palermo
Dig reveals bull sacrifices took place in ancient Selinunte

Milan
Don't send coloured couriers says northern company

Rome
Venice saved from UNESCO black list - Bonisoli

Milan
'Ndrangheta voted mayor in exchange for councillor

Cagliari
Youths get 16 yrs for killing boy, 18, in Sardinia

Genoa
3 families ask compensation after Genoa Bridge blast

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

LecceOrrore nel Salento
Letti sporchi e 1,40€ per raccogliere un quintale di angurie: ecco la vita dei braccianti di Nardò

FoggiaA Castelnuovo della Daunia
Ruba decoder e parabole da 8 case nel Foggiano: denunciato 47enne

BrindisiNel Brindisino
Sfruttavano 6 braccianti nei campi: 2 arresti a Tuturano

BariAll'Ospedaletto
Bari, colori e fumetti: così la nuova radiologia è a misura di bimbo

HomeLa mobilitazione
Taranto, sciopero nell'ex Ilva: «adesioni oltre il 75%». E a Roma si tratta

MateraNel Materano
Metaponto, minorenni lavoravano in nero: sospensione per un lido

PotenzaSpopolamento Basilicata
I lucani sempre di meno: nel 2018 scomparso il paese di Francavilla

BatOmicidio in villa
Criminalità, dopo la marcia Andria può davvero rinascere: ecco come

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Bari, ecco Sofia Loren sul set del suo film a Santo Spirito

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

Anita Maurodinoia

Palermo

Dig reveals bull sacrifices took place in ancient Selinunte

New York University dig uncovers deer and bull remains

Dig reveals bull sacrifices took place in ancient Selinunte

Palermo, July 4 - Professor Clemente Marconi of New York University on Thursday presented the results and discoveries of the 13th international archaeological dig in the Selinunte Acropolis, conducted by NYU and the University of Milan in collaboration with the archaeological park in western Sicily. Particularly important were the findings of a votive deposit of perfectly preserved red deer antlers (Cervus Elaphus) and two large adult bull horns (Bos Taurus). The remains are the first archaeological evidence of bull sacrifice in Selinunte. Marconi led the dig, in which over 50 students and experts from eight countries participated. The seminar and a guided tour of the dig site were organised as part of the "Worksites of Knowledge" project sponsored by the new director of the Selinunte archaeological park, architect Bernardo Agrò. Agrò previously organised and directed similar seminars and tours at Medieval and modern monuments in other areas of Sicily. This year's Selinunte dig focused on deepening two trenches that were opened last year along the southern side of Temple R and between the western side of Temple R and the southern side of Temple C. The dig produced important results regarding the most ancient phases in which the large urban sanctuary was inhabited, and regarding activities associated with the construction of Temple R and Temple C.

