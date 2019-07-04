Venice saved from UNESCO black list - Bonisoli

Revolution in smartwatch world, Get bracelet arrives
04 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 4 - Venice has avoided ending up on the UNESCO black list, Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli said Thursday. "Good news: Venice was in danger but it won't be put on the black list," he tweeted. "The decision in #Baku in the course of the meeting to discuss downgrading the sites". UNESCO's World Heritage Committee has been meeting there since June 30 and the session ends on July 10.
