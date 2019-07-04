3 families ask compensation after Genoa Bridge blast

'Ndrangheta voted mayor in exchange for councillor
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica
Genoa
04 Luglio 2019
Genoa, July 4 - Three families have asked for compensation for alleged damages suffered when the eastern wing of the former Morandi Bridge in Genoa was felled by an explosion recently. The controlled explosions brought down safely the remaining parts of the bridge, which collapsed last August killing 43 people. The families live near where the eastern wing came down on June 28.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su