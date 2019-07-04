Youths get 16 yrs for killing boy, 18, in Sardinia

'Ndrangheta voted mayor in exchange for councillor
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica
Cagliari
04 Luglio 2019
Cagliari, July 4 - A boy and a girl aged 17 and 16 at the time of the crime on Thursday got 16 years in prison for killing an 18-year-old boy over a drug debt in Sardinia last September. Manuel Careddu was clubbed to death after demanding 300 euros for some hashish on September 11. The verdicts were handed down by a minors' court in Cagliari. Three other youths aged between 19 and 20 are on trial for the same crime in Oristano.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su