Youths get 16 yrs for killing boy, 18, in Sardinia

Cagliari, July 4 - A boy and a girl aged 17 and 16 at the time of the crime on Thursday got 16 years in prison for killing an 18-year-old boy over a drug debt in Sardinia last September. Manuel Careddu was clubbed to death after demanding 300 euros for some hashish on September 11. The verdicts were handed down by a minors' court in Cagliari. Three other youths aged between 19 and 20 are on trial for the same crime in Oristano.