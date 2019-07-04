Giovedì 04 Luglio 2019 | 15:56

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
'Ndrangheta voted mayor in exchange for councillor

'Ndrangheta voted mayor in exchange for councillor

 
Cagliari
Youths get 16 yrs for killing boy, 18, in Sardinia

Youths get 16 yrs for killing boy, 18, in Sardinia

 
Genoa
3 families ask compensation after Genoa Bridge blast

3 families ask compensation after Genoa Bridge blast

 
Florence
Bladder cancer drug lacking in Florence, sought abroad

Bladder cancer drug lacking in Florence, sought abroad

 
Stromboli
100 leave Stromboli after deadly eruption

100 leave Stromboli after deadly eruption

 
Bologna
Woman, 63, bites cop after being stopped for selfie at wheel

Woman, 63, bites cop after being stopped for selfie at wheel

 
Rome
Putin arrives in Rome

Putin arrives in Rome

 
Rome
Thousands of drugs lacking in EU - AIFA

Thousands of drugs lacking in EU - AIFA

 
Vatican City
Putin arrives in Vatican for papal audience

Putin arrives in Vatican for papal audience

 
Grosseto
Priest acquitted of molesting three girls

Priest acquitted of molesting three girls

 
Rome
Putin arrives in Rome

Putin arrives in Rome

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luci. Pronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceSi gode il piccolo Ianko
Negramaro, Lele al mare con la famiglia dopo il grande spavento

Negramaro, Lele al mare con la famiglia dopo il grande spavento

 
FoggiaA Castelnuovo della Daunia
Ruba decoder e parabole da 8 case nel Foggiano: denunciato 47enne

Ruba decoder e parabole da 8 case nel Foggiano: denunciato 47enne

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Sfruttavano 6 braccianti nei campi: 2 arresti a Tuturano

Sfruttavano 6 braccianti nei campi: 2 arresti a Tuturano

 
BariAll'Ospedaletto
Bari, colori e fumetti: così la nuova radiologia è a misura di bimbo

Bari, colori e fumetti: così la nuova radiologia è a misura di bimbo

 
HomeLa mobilitazione
Taranto, sciopero nell'ex Ilva: «adesioni oltre il 75%». E a Roma si tratta

Taranto, sciopero nell'ex Ilva: «adesioni oltre il 75%». Mittal smentisce: «Solo il 36%». E a Roma si tratta

 
MateraNel Materano
Metaponto, minorenni lavoravano in nero: sospensione per un lido

Metaponto, minorenni lavoravano in nero: sospensione per un lido

 
PotenzaSpopolamento Basilicata
I lucani sempre di meno: nel 2018 scomparso il paese di Francavilla

I lucani sempre di meno: nel 2018 scomparso il paese di Francavilla

 
BatOmicidio in villa
Criminalità, dopo la marcia Andria può davvero rinascere: ecco come

Criminalità, dopo la marcia Andria può davvero rinascere: ecco come

 

i più letti

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Bari, ecco Sofia Loren sul set del suo film a Santo Spirito

Bari, ecco Sofia Loren sul set del suo film a Santo Spirito

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore

«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

Anita Maurodinoia

Bari, tangenti ex Provincia, chiesto processo per 27: c'è anche Maurodinoia

Cagliari

Youths get 16 yrs for killing boy, 18, in Sardinia

Victim clubbed to death over 300 euros of hash

Youths get 16 yrs for killing boy, 18, in Sardinia

Cagliari, July 4 - A boy and a girl aged 17 and 16 at the time of the crime on Thursday got 16 years in prison for killing an 18-year-old boy over a drug debt in Sardinia last September. Manuel Careddu was clubbed to death after demanding 300 euros for some hashish on September 11. The verdicts were handed down by a minors' court in Cagliari. Three other youths aged between 19 and 20 are on trial for the same crime in Oristano.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati