100 leave Stromboli after deadly eruption

Stromboli, July 4 - Some 100 people left Stromboli voluntarily out of fear Thursday after an eruption killed a hiker on the island on Wednesday. One family left everything it had behind it, local sources said. The volcano quietened overnight with small quakes but no further damage. Fire fighters and Canadair water-dumping planes were putting out the last fires. Meanwhile it emerged that the victim, 35-year-old naval officer Massimo Imbesi, was a passionate lover of the volcano, according to his Facebook page. Imbesi breathed in deadly fumes near the top of the volcano Wednesday. A Brazilian friend who was with him, Thiago Takeuti, said "I'm alive by a miracle, I saw my friend die". Lipari Mayor Marco Giorgianni said the situation on Stromboli was returning to normal although a swathe of the island around Ginostra was covered with pumice stones. The Italian National Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) said Stromboli ws still under "strict surveillance" amid a yellow alert. It stopped excursions onto the volcano as a precautionary measure.