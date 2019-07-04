Bladder cancer drug lacking in Florence, sought abroad

'Ndrangheta voted mayor in exchange for councillor
Florence
04 Luglio 2019
Florence, July 4 - A bladder cancer drug is lacking in Florence and is being sought abroad, Tuscany Governor Enrico Rossi said Thursday. Some 25 patients have been left without treatment because of the lack of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, he said. Mitomycin is a chemotherapy drug used to treat different cancers including breast, bladder, gullet (oesophagus), stomach, pancreas, lung, anal and liver cancers. Mitomycin is given into a vein. You usually have it as an outpatient or during a hospital stay.
