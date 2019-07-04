Putin arrives in Rome

Rome, July 4 - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday arrived in Rome for a one-day visit to the Italian capital. His first appointment is at the Vatican where he will see Pope Francis. Later in the day he will see President Sergio Mattarella at the presidential palace and in the afternoon Premier Giuseppe Conte at the premier's office. This evening there will be a dinner at Villa Madama with deputy premiers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini. Finally, Putin will have a private meeting with Silvio Berlusconi. Putin was accompanied by Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov as well as the trade, energy, culture and health ministers. Putin arrived in the Vatican for an audience with Pope Francis, his third. The previous ones were on November 25 2013 and June 10, 2015. Putin has had six audiences with three popes in 19 years.