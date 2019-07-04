Thousands of drugs lacking in EU - AIFA

Woman, 63, bites cop after being stopped for selfie at wheel
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica
Rome
04 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 4 - Thousands of drugs are lacking in the European Union, the head of Italy's pharmaceutical agency AIFA said Thursday. "The problem of the lack of drugs is an emergency and regards hundreds, if not thousands, of products, in very many countries in the European Union," said AIFA Director General Luca Li Bassi. He said the problem was being studied, but "the causes are still not clear".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su