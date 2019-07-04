Putin arrives in Rome

Rome, July 4 - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday arrived in Rome for a one-day visit to the Italian capital. His first appointment is at the Vatican where he will see Pope Francis. Later in the day he will see President Sergio Mattarella at the presidential palace and in the afternoon Premier Giuseppe Conte at the premier's office. This evening there will be a dinner at Villa Madama with deputy premiers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini. Finally, Putin will have a private meeting with Silvio Berlusconi.