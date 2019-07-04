Priest acquitted of molesting three girls

Woman, 63, bites cop after being stopped for selfie at wheel
04 Luglio 2019
Grosseto, July 4 - An Italian priest was acquitted Thursday of molesting three girls by a court in Grosseto, southern Tuscany. A woman accused of aiding and abetting the priest was acquitted too. Prosecutors had requested terms of three and a half years and six months, respectively, for crimes that allegedly too place in 2010.
