Putin arrives in Vatican for papal audience

Vatican City
04 Luglio 2019
Vatican City, July 4 - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday arrived in the Vatican for an audience with Pope Francis, his third. The previous ones were on November 25 2013 and June 10, 2015. Putin has had six audiences with three popes in 19 years.
