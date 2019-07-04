Disparity irrational Mattarella tells Azzurre

Rome, July 4 - The disparity between men's and women's soccer is irrational, President Sergio Mattarella told the women's soccer team after it returned from the Women's World Cup after being beaten by the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. "You did not win the World Cup, but you won your World Cup here," he told them at the presidential Quirinal Palace. "You won over public opinion and shone a spotlight on your sport in a way that will be irrevocable. "It's not up to me to establish the forms in which soccer is expressed but I can't refrain from underlining that it the different condition between men's and women's soccer is wholly irrational and unacceptable". Mattarella was referring to the lack of a professional women's game in Italy, unlike many other countries.