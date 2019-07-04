'Ndrangheta voted mayor in exchange for councillor

Milan, July 4 - The Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia voted for a northern Italian mayor in exchange for the appointment of a late boss's nephew as town councillor, sources said after 34 arrests Thursday. The probe has established a link between the former mayor of Lonate Pozzolo near Varese, Danilo Rivolta, and several members of the local branch of 'Ndrangheta, sources said. Rivolta's election was allegedly backed by influential Calabrian families in exchange for the appointment as councillor of the nephew of boss Alfonso Murano, killed at Ferno near Varese on February 28, 2006. Among those probed, there is also a Ferno councillor of the nationalist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, Enzo Misiano, who was arrested, and a technical expert who worked for Busto Arsizio prosecutors. The technical expert allegedly acted as a mole in the prosecutor's office. A regional coordinator of the self-styled 'Christian Popular' party, Peppino Falvo, was also arrested. Among other things, the 'Ndrangheta clans were trying to gain control over carparks near Milan's Malpensa Airport, judicial sources said.