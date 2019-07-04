Di Maio announces 5,000 hires at INPS

Rome, July 4 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday announced more than 5,000 job hires at INPS social security and pensions agency. "Over 5,000 hires at INPS! I'll announce them together with the (INPS) President Pasquale Tridico this afternoon in Rome," he said on Facebook. Tridico said in March that the new hires would be distributed over this year and next. Tridico took over from Tito Boeri as INPS chief when the latter's term ended at the end of February.