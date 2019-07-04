Giovedì 04 Luglio 2019 | 14:14

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Bologna
Woman, 63, bites cop after being stopped for selfie at wheel

Woman, 63, bites cop after being stopped for selfie at wheel

 
Rome
Putin arrives in Rome

Putin arrives in Rome

 
Rome
Thousands of drugs lacking in EU - AIFA

Thousands of drugs lacking in EU - AIFA

 
Vatican City
Putin arrives in Vatican for papal audience

Putin arrives in Vatican for papal audience

 
Grosseto
Priest acquitted of molesting three girls

Priest acquitted of molesting three girls

 
Rome
Putin arrives in Rome

Putin arrives in Rome

 
Rome
Disparity irrational Mattarella tells Azzurre

Disparity irrational Mattarella tells Azzurre

 
Rome
Di Maio announces 5,000 hires at INPS

Di Maio announces 5,000 hires at INPS

 
Milan
'Ndrangheta voted mayor in exchange for councillor

'Ndrangheta voted mayor in exchange for councillor

 
Turin
Leftist squats raided over Turin G7

Leftist squats raided over Turin G7

 
Turin
Soccer: Buffon has Juve medical

Soccer: Buffon has Juve medical

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luci. Pronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariAll'Ospedaletto
Bari, colori e fumetti: così la nuova radiologia è a misura di bimbo

Bari, colori e fumetti: così la nuova radiologia è a misura di bimbo

 
Foggiala condanna
Foggia, «abusò» di paziente operata: 4 anni a ex infermiere

Foggia, «abusò» di paziente operata: 4 anni a ex infermiere

 
HomeLa mobilitazione
Taranto, sciopero nell'ex Ilva: «adesioni oltre il 75%». E a Roma si tratta

Taranto, sciopero nell'ex Ilva: «adesioni oltre il 75%». E a Roma si tratta

 
HomeIl caso
Porto Cesreo, il mare diventa "giallo": sospetto versamento di liquami

Porto Cesreo, il mare diventa "giallo": sospetto versamento di liquami

 
MateraNel Materano
Metaponto, minorenni lavoravano in nero: sospensione per un lido

Metaponto, minorenni lavoravano in nero: sospensione per un lido

 
BrindisiIl convegno
Landini a Brindisi: «Per il Sud non servono Zes ma progetto nazinale»

Landini a Brindisi: «Per il Sud non servono Zes ma progetto nazionale»

 
PotenzaSpopolamento Basilicata
I lucani sempre di meno: nel 2018 scomparso il paese di Francavilla

I lucani sempre di meno: nel 2018 scomparso il paese di Francavilla

 
BatOmicidio in villa
Criminalità, dopo la marcia Andria può davvero rinascere: ecco come

Criminalità, dopo la marcia Andria può davvero rinascere: ecco come

 

i più letti

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Bari, ecco Sofia Loren sul set del suo film a Santo Spirito

Bari, ecco Sofia Loren sul set del suo film a Santo Spirito

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore

«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

Anita Maurodinoia

Bari, tangenti ex Provincia, chiesto processo per 27: c'è anche Maurodinoia

Rome

Di Maio announces 5,000 hires at INPS

To be distributed over this year and next

Di Maio announces 5,000 hires at INPS

Rome, July 4 - Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday announced more than 5,000 job hires at INPS social security and pensions agency. "Over 5,000 hires at INPS! I'll announce them together with the (INPS) President Pasquale Tridico this afternoon in Rome," he said on Facebook. Tridico said in March that the new hires would be distributed over this year and next. Tridico took over from Tito Boeri as INPS chief when the latter's term ended at the end of February.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati