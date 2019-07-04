Leftist squats raided over Turin G7

Turin, July 4 - Italian police on Thursday raided leftist squats known as 'social centres' in connection with unrest at the Group of Seven meeting at the Reggia di Venaria outside Turin in September 2017. The operation was coordinated by Piedmont police and carried out by DIGOS security police in Roma, Florence, Modena, Bari and Venice. Some 17 arrest warrants were served on leaders of Askatasuna, Turin's biggest leftist squat, and the leaders of other 'social centres' across Italy. Nine arrests were made in Turin, and the other warrants were executed in Florence, Rome, Venice, Bari and Modena. After the unrest a Turin detention court rejected a preventive detention request for Andrea Bonadonna, the leader of the city's historic Askatasuna anticapitalist squat arrested in clashes with police at the G7 employment summit at Venaria Reale outside Turin. Bonadonna was instead ordered to sign in with police to show he is living in a village in the Val di Susa north of Turin. Bonadonna was among several protesters arrested after anticapitalist and anarchist groups including students clashed with police for two days in the northwestern Italian city.