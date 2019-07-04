Soccer: Buffon has Juve medical

Turin, July 4 - Gianluigi Buffon had a medical Thursday before signing a one-year contract sealing his return to Juventus after a year at Paris Saint Germain. The Italy great will thus have a chance to beat the Serie A appearances record of AC Milan and Italy legend Paolo Maldini. Maldini played 647 games in the Italian top flight while Buffon is on 640. The 41-year-old Buffon did not renew his contract with PSG after a season with the French club following 17 years in Turin with Juve. The 2006 World Cup winner will act as understudy to Wojciech Szczesny. But there will be a clause in his contract guaranteeing him at least eight games, to make sure he beats Maldini's record. After the year is out Buffon is expected to join the Juve management set-up.