Man attacked by asylum seeker dies in hospital

1.1 bn tax dodged in 2018 - INPS
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica
Naples
04 Luglio 2019
Naples, July 4 - A 52-year-old Neapolitan tobacconist who was punched in the face by a Nigerian asylum seeker on the Naples metro on June 9 has died in hospital of his injuries, sources said Thursday. The man, Ulderico Esposito, had been rushed to hospital in serious condition. The attack took place at the Chiaiano underground station. The 36-year-old migrant was arrested on charges of grievous bodily harm. Police said the charges would now be upped to voluntary manslaughter. An autopsy will be performed on Esposito's body.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su