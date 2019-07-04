Man attacked by asylum seeker dies in hospital

Naples, July 4 - A 52-year-old Neapolitan tobacconist who was punched in the face by a Nigerian asylum seeker on the Naples metro on June 9 has died in hospital of his injuries, sources said Thursday. The man, Ulderico Esposito, had been rushed to hospital in serious condition. The attack took place at the Chiaiano underground station. The 36-year-old migrant was arrested on charges of grievous bodily harm. Police said the charges would now be upped to voluntary manslaughter. An autopsy will be performed on Esposito's body.