Giovedì 04 Luglio 2019 | 12:28

Rome
1.1 bn tax dodged in 2018 - INPS

1.1 bn tax dodged in 2018 - INPS

 
Naples
Man attacked by asylum seeker dies in hospital

Man attacked by asylum seeker dies in hospital

 
Rome
Rome braces for Putin visit

Rome braces for Putin visit

 
Milan
'Ndrangheta voted mayor in exchange for councillor

'Ndrangheta voted mayor in exchange for councillor

 
Rome
Tree branch falls off and injures family

Tree branch falls off and injures family

 
Stromboli
100 leave Stromboli after deadly eruption

100 leave Stromboli after deadly eruption

 
Rome
Rome braces for Putin visit

Rome braces for Putin visit

 
Stromboli
Stromboli erupts, mayor says one person is dead

Stromboli erupts, mayor says one person is dead

 
Rome
Piedmont won't get back into Olympic events - Fontana

Piedmont won't get back into Olympic events - Fontana

 
Turin
Soccer: Buffon set to rejoin Juve

Soccer: Buffon set to rejoin Juve

 
Rome
++ Spread closes on 197, yield at post 2016 low ++

++ Spread closes on 197, yield at post 2016 low ++

 

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luci. Pronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

 

MateraNel Materano
Metaponto, minorenni lavoravano in nero: sospensione per un lido

Metaponto, minorenni lavoravano in nero: sospensione per un lido

 
FoggiaIspezione della Gdf
Apricena, anomalie in campagna elettorale: ispezioni nell'ufficio anagrafe

Apricena, anomalie in campagna elettorale: davano residenza a stranieri

 
BrindisiIl convegno
Landini a Brindisi: «Per il Sud non servono Zes ma progetto nazinale»

Landini a Brindisi: «Per il Sud non servono Zes ma progetto nazinale»

 
PotenzaSpopolamento Basilicata
I lucani sempre di meno: nel 2018 scomparso il paese di Francavilla

I lucani sempre di meno: nel 2018 scomparso il paese di Francavilla

 
TarantoSanità
Taranto, all’appello mancano ottanta medici

Taranto, all'appello mancano ottanta medici

 
LecceLa sentenza
Lecce, «violentò la figlioletta» medico condannato a 10 anni di carcere

Lecce, «violentò la figlioletta» medico condannato a 10 anni di carcere

 
GdM.TVLa polemica
Bari, il corso diventa un grande set per Sophia Loren. «E le auto?»

Bari, il corso diventa un grande set per Sophia Loren. «E le auto?»

 
BatOmicidio in villa
Criminalità, dopo la marcia Andria può davvero rinascere: ecco come

Criminalità, dopo la marcia Andria può davvero rinascere: ecco come

 

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Bari, ecco Sofia Loren sul set del suo film a Santo Spirito

Bari, ecco Sofia Loren sul set del suo film a Santo Spirito

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il tesoro di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni

Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore

«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

Anita Maurodinoia

Bari, tangenti ex Provincia, chiesto processo per 27: c'è anche Maurodinoia

Rome

1.1 bn tax dodged in 2018 - INPS

Boost vigilance and controls says social security agency

1.1 bn tax dodged in 2018 - INPS

Rome, July 4 - Italians were caught dodging 1.117 billion euros in taxes in 2018, the INPS social security and pensions agency said Thursday. INPS said it aimed to "boost the effectiveness of the present functions of vigilance and scheduled controls". Among its three-year goals was also to "train necessary new hires". Tax evasion is one of the Italian economy's major problems. The government is planning a fresh amnesty to recoup dodged taxes. It also says a planned tax reform - including a dual rate 'flat tax' - will mean that people pat less taxes, but more people pay their taxes.

