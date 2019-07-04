1.1 bn tax dodged in 2018 - INPS
Rome
04 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 4 - Italians were caught dodging 1.117 billion euros in taxes in 2018, the INPS social security and pensions agency said Thursday. INPS said it aimed to "boost the effectiveness of the present functions of vigilance and scheduled controls". Among its three-year goals was also to "train necessary new hires". Tax evasion is one of the Italian economy's major problems. The government is planning a fresh amnesty to recoup dodged taxes. It also says a planned tax reform - including a dual rate 'flat tax' - will mean that people pat less taxes, but more people pay their taxes.
