Rome braces for Putin visit

Rome, July 4 - Rome braced for a one-day visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. Security was tight across the Italian capital ahead of the State visit. Putin will be in Rome from 12:30 till ten o'clock tonight. He will see President Sergio Mattarella, Premier Giuseppe Conte and Pope Francis, among others. He will also see the leaders of the two parties making up the government, anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio and nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini, who has been a vocal supporter of Putin and advocates the dropping of western sanctions. Putin will also see his old friend, former premier Silvio Berlusconi.