Tree branch falls off and injures family

1.1 bn tax dodged in 2018 - INPS
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Magistrati arrestati: scoperto il «tesoro» di Savasta: 22 case e 12 terreni. Ex pm interrogato a Lecce per 8 ore
«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica
Rome
04 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 4 - A tree branch fell off and injured a family sitting at a table during a summer event on the banks of the Tiber in Rome Wednesday night. Among the injured were a two-year-old girl and her mother, who was hit in the head by the branch. The accident happened near Ponte Sisto. Police came to the scene and tried to reconstruct what had happened. It is not yet known why the branch fell off.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su