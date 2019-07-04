Rome braces for Putin visit

1.1 bn tax dodged in 2018 - INPS
Rome
04 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 4 - Rome braced for a one-day visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday. Security was tight across the Italian capital ahead of the State visit. Putin will be in Rome from 12:30 till ten o'clock tonight. He will see President Sergio Mattarella, Premier Giuseppe Conte and Pope Francis, among others. Putin will also see his old friend, former premier Silvio Berlusconi.
