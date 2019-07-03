Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2019 | 18:46

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luci. Pronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

 

Stromboli

Stromboli blows stack pushing tourists into the sea

Lapilli set cane breaks ablaze

Stromboli blows stack pushing tourists into the sea

Stromboli, July 3 - Stromboli was hit by a set of violent eruptions Wednesday spurring beach tourists to take to the sea. Two new lava spouts are creeping down the volcano on the famed island. The volcano is also shooting out red-hot rocks called lapilli which are setting fore to cane breaks, local sources said. "A huge column of dense black smoke is coming out of the crater," an eye witness said. Another said "there was a powerful explosion. We heard a bang, then a column of smoke and lapilli fell onto Ginostra, and flames on the slopes of the volcano". Fires have broken out across the island, fire services and forest rangers said. No persons have been affected, the civil protection agency said.

