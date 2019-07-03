Tourist, 60, swept away and killed by swollen river

Piedmont won't get back into Olympic events - Fontana
03 Luglio 2019
Trento, July 3 - A 60-year-old Italian tourist was swept away and killed by a river that broke its banks in Trentino on Wednesday. The woman's body was found 300 metres below the point where she was hit, after an hour's search. There has been heavy rain in the area.
