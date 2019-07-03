Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2019 | 18:44

Rome
Piedmont won't get back into Olympic events - Fontana

Turin
Soccer: Buffon set to rejoin Juve

Rome
++ Spread closes on 197, yield at post 2016 low ++

Trento
Tourist, 60, swept away and killed by swollen river

Milan
Woody Allen debuts at La Scala directing comic opera

Stromboli
Stromboli blows stack pushing tourists into the sea

Stromboli
Stromboli blows stack pushing tourists into the sea

Rome
Spread under 200 amid EU procedure boost

Turin
Soccer: Buffon set to rejoin Juve

Rome
Autonomy a reform useful for south - Fontana

Naples
Maison Cilento 1780 releases Universiade ties, scarves

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

BariOperazione Mondo Sepolto
Monopoli, saldi ai funerali grazie a lavoro in nero: sette multe

PotenzaSanità
Potenza, all'ospedale San Carlo liste d'attesa abbattute del 100%

BrindisiL'incontro
Cis Brindisi-Lecce, parla Lezzi: «Priorità a coste e centri storici»

LecceLa curiosità
In kayak da Corfù a Otranto: l'impresa sportiva di un magistrato

FoggiaI roghi
Isole Tremiti, arrestato l'incendiario: è agente stagionale Polizia Municipale

MateraIl caso
Nel Materano Gdf scopre evasore totale: sequestri per 230mila euro

TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, ArcelorMittal: «Completato dragaggio dello scarico nel Mar Grande»

BatDomani il processo
Strage treni Andria-Corato, nominato il nuovo collegio

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Strade pericolose: 3 incidenti nel Barese, un giovane in fin di vita

Rifiuti, si fa la differenziata per buttarli in discarica: il paradosso pugliese

«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

Turin

Soccer: Buffon set to rejoin Juve

Will have medical then sign Thursday

Turin, July 3 - Gianluigi Buffon will have a medical Thursday morning before signing a contract sealing his return to Juventus after a year at Paris Saint Germain. The Italy great will thus have a chance to beat the Serie A appearances record of AC Milan and Italy legend Paolo Maldini. Maldini played 647 games in the Italian top flight while Buffon is on 640. The 41-year-old Buffon did not renew his contract with PSG after a season with the French club following 17 years in Turin with Juve. The 2006 World Cup winner may act as understudy to Wojciech Szczesny, or may regain his No.1 spot.

