Soccer: Buffon set to rejoin Juve

Piedmont won't get back into Olympic events - Fontana
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica
Turin
03 Luglio 2019
Turin, July 3 - Gianluigi Buffon will have a medical Thursday morning before signing a contract sealing his return to Juventus after a year at Paris Saint Germain. The Italy great will thus have a chance to beat the Serie A appearances record of AC Milan and Italy legend Paolo Maldini. Maldini played 647 games in the Italian top flight while Buffon is on 640. The 41-year-old Buffon did not renew his contract with PSG after a season with the French club following 17 years in Turin with Juve. The 2006 World Cup winner may act as understudy to Wojciech Szczesny, or may regain his No.1 spot.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su