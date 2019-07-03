Soccer: Buffon set to rejoin Juve

Turin, July 3 - Gianluigi Buffon will have a medical Thursday morning before signing a contract sealing his return to Juventus after a year at Paris Saint Germain. The Italy great will thus have a chance to beat the Serie A appearances record of AC Milan and Italy legend Paolo Maldini. Maldini played 647 games in the Italian top flight while Buffon is on 640. The 41-year-old Buffon did not renew his contract with PSG after a season with the French club following 17 years in Turin with Juve. The 2006 World Cup winner may act as understudy to Wojciech Szczesny, or may regain his No.1 spot.