Spread under 200 amid EU procedure boost

Rome, July 3 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields dropped below 200 points Wednesday as investors hailed a decision by the European Commission not to open a budget infringement procedure against Italy. The spread had fallen to 199 points from 221 at Tuesday's close, a new post May 2018 low. The yield on the BTP was down to a fresh post December 2017 low of 1.61%. There was also optimism about expansive moves by the European Central Bank.