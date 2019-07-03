Autonomy a reform useful for south - Fontana
Rome
03 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 3 - Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana told an ANSA Forum Wednesday that the autonomy plans of Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna were "above all" useful for southern Italy. "It is a great opportunity for the country," he said. The forum was devoted to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina.
