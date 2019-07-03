Maison Cilento 1780 releases Universiade ties, scarves

Naples, July 3 - The iconic Neapolitan tailor Maison Cilento 1780 has released a limited edition collection of ties and scarves dedicated to the 2019 Summer Universiade, taking place in Naples and Campania from July 3 to July 14. "It gives me great satisfaction to pay tribute with an exclusive line of ties and scarves to a unique and international event such as the Universiade, which brings together two important worlds, sports and the university," said Ugo Cilento, the eighth-generation head of the fashion brand. The seven-fold ties and scarves include the Universiade logo.