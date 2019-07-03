Piedmont won't get back into Olympic events - Fontana (4)

Rome, July 3 - The Piedmont region will not get back into the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics as far as the events are concerned, Lombardy Governor Attilio Fontana told an ANSA Forum Wednesday. But it could come back in for promotion and collaboration, he said. "You ask me whether Piedmont can get back in? I have nothing (against) this hypothesis, provided that the reentry is linked to promotion and collaboration. "As far as the events are concerned, it would now be difficult to tell a town or village in the Valtellina or Alto Adige that we're going to take away their events".