Avianca '4th player' in Alitalia deal-ministry sources

Rome, July 3 - German Efromovich of Avianca has become the fourth player in the rescue of Alitalia after Delta Airlines, the Toto group and Lazio Chairman Claudio Lotito, Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday, according to ministry sources. Ferrovie dello Stato (FS), which is handling the rescue, will have around 35%, Delta 10-15% and the economy ministry around 15%, he reportedly said.