Rome waste to be sent around Lazio plants

Rome, July 3 - The Lazio regional government, in collaboration with the the environment ministry, said Wednesday that Rome waste the capital's disposal plants are struggling to deal with will be sent to other plants all around the Lazio region. An ordinance was issued "for reasons of urgent necessity to safeguard the environment". The Lazio government also instructed waste collection company AMA to immediately clean up the city, pay suppliers, and use mobile waste disposal plants. Rome's trash collection and processing problems have been heading towards an emergency for some time.