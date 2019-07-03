No procedure agst Italy says EC

Brussels, July 3 - The European Commission on Wednesday took the advice of its sherpas and decided not to recommend opening an infringement procedure against Italy for breaking the debt rule, EU sources said. Italy recently passed a 7.6 billion euro budget adjustment to stave off the procedure. In it, it recouped moneys left unspent from the lower than expected uptake of its basic income and early retirement schemes. But Economy Minister Giovanni Tria stressed that the procedure had been averted "without the need for a supplementary budget", a term which the government has avoided to describe the 'adjustment'. He said the task for the government was now to "remain virtuous". "The challenge is not over," said the minister. Premier Giuseppe Conte said "today is an important day for Italy, the EC has rewarded our seriousness, and Italy is a credible country. He said it had not been "easy" to avert the procedure and "many people were betting against us". Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said "it has been shown that there was no basis for the procedure". European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said the Italian government had approved a package responding to the EC's three conditions: compensating for the extra deficit for 2018, the 0.3% for 2019, and guarantees on the 2020 budget. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said he had been "sure" that the procedure would not be initiated and that "now we must accelerate the budget" including a flat tax advocated by his League party. In Premier Giuseppe Conte and Economy Minister Tria's letter to the European Commission Monday, Italy commits to a structural improvement of the budget deficit in 2020 compatible with Stability Pact rules, sources said Wednesday. But there are no figures or numerical targets for next year in the letter, the sources said. However, the letter said there would be savings from he basic income and the early retirement scheme in 2020, when the budget would again be in line with the Stability Pact.