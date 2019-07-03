Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2019 | 17:16

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Autonomy a reform useful for south - Fontana

Autonomy a reform useful for south - Fontana

 
Naples
Maison Cilento 1780 releases Universiade ties, scarves

Maison Cilento 1780 releases Universiade ties, scarves

 
Rome
Piedmont won't get back into Olympic events - Fontana (4)

Piedmont won't get back into Olympic events - Fontana (4)

 
Rome
Avianca '4th player' in Alitalia deal-ministry sources

Avianca '4th player' in Alitalia deal-ministry sources

 
Brussels
No procedure agst Italy says EC

No procedure agst Italy says EC

 
Rome
Rome waste to be sent around Lazio plants

Rome waste to be sent around Lazio plants

 
Rome
Rome waste to be sent around Lazio plants

Rome waste to be sent around Lazio plants

 
Brussels
No procedure agst Italy - EC

No procedure agst Italy - EC

 
Rome
Sassoli elected EP president

Sassoli elected EP president

 
Turin
Boy, 17, drowns in river

Boy, 17, drowns in river

 
Rome
If necessary we'll act like Sea Watch did - NGOs

If necessary we'll act like Sea Watch did - NGOs

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luci. Pronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariNel pomeriggio
Bari, travolto pedone a Ceglie: muore un 66enne di Adelfia

Bari, travolto pedone a Ceglie: muore un 66enne di Adelfia

 
BrindisiL'incontro
Cis Brindisi-Lecce, parla Lezzi: «Priorità a coste e centri storici»

Cis Brindisi-Lecce, parla Lezzi: «Priorità a coste e centri storici»

 
LecceLa curiosità
In kayak da Corfù a Otranto: l'impresa sportiva di un magistrato

In kayak da Corfù a Otranto: l'impresa sportiva di un magistrato

 
FoggiaI roghi
Isole Tremiti, arrestato l'incendiario: è agente stagionale Polizia Municipale

Isole Tremiti, arrestato l'incendiario: è agente stagionale Polizia Municipale

 
PotenzaTentata rapina
Potenza, cerca di farsi rimborsare il biglietto con la forza: arrestato 24enne

Potenza, cerca di farsi rimborsare il biglietto con la forza: arrestato 24enne

 
MateraIl caso
Nel Materano Gdf scopre evasore totale: sequestri per 230mila euro

Nel Materano Gdf scopre evasore totale: sequestri per 230mila euro

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, ArcelorMittal: «Completato dragaggio dello scarico nel Mar Grande»

Taranto, ArcelorMittal: «Completato dragaggio dello scarico nel Mar Grande»

 
BatDomani il processo
Strage treni Andria-Corato, nominato il nuovo collegio

Strage treni Andria-Corato, nominato il nuovo collegio

 

i più letti

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Strade pericolose: 3 incidenti nel Barese, un giovane in fin di vita

Strade pericolose: 3 incidenti nel Barese, un giovane in fin di vita

Rifiuti, si fa la differenziata per buttarli in discarica: il paradosso pugliese

Puglia, i rifiuti differenziati trattati come quelli da discarica

«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

Rome

Rome waste to be sent around Lazio plants

For urgent environmental reasons

Rome waste to be sent around Lazio plants

Rome, July 3 - The Lazio regional government, in collaboration with the the environment ministry, said Wednesday that Rome waste the capital's disposal plants are struggling to deal with will be sent to other plants all around the Lazio region. An ordinance will be issued shortly on the move, which will be taken "for reasons of urgent necessity to safeguard the environment". Rome's trash collection and processing problems have been heading towards an emergency for some time.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati