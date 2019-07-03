Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2019 | 15:44

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Turin
Boy, 17, drowns in river

Boy, 17, drowns in river

 
Rome
If necessary we'll act like Sea Watch did - NGOs

If necessary we'll act like Sea Watch did - NGOs

 
Brussels
No procedure agst Italy - EC

No procedure agst Italy - EC

 
Rome
Won't bow to Lagarde at ECB - Di Maio

Won't bow to Lagarde at ECB - Di Maio

 
Brussels
No procedure agst Italy - EC

No procedure agst Italy - EC

 
Rome
Naples judge arrested for corruption

Naples judge arrested for corruption

 
Rome
Spread heads for 200 amid EU procedure boost

Spread heads for 200 amid EU procedure boost

 
Brussels
EC sherpas advise not to open procedure

EC sherpas advise not to open procedure

 
Rome
Sassoli elected EP president

Sassoli elected EP president

 
Rome
Sassoli elected EP president

Sassoli elected EP president

 
Rome
Salvini risks stoking climate of hate - ANM

Salvini risks stoking climate of hate - ANM

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luci. Pronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLotta alla Jihad
Terrorismo, condannato in appello 26enne afghano: progettava attentati in Puglia

Terrorismo, condannato in appello 26enne afghano: progettava attentati in Puglia

 
FoggiaI roghi
Isole Tremiti, arrestato l'incendiario: è agente stagionale Polizia Municipale

Isole Tremiti, arrestato l'incendiario: è agente stagionale Polizia Municipale

 
PotenzaTentata rapina
Potenza, cerca di farsi rimborsare il biglietto con la forza: arrestato 24enne

Potenza, cerca di farsi rimborsare il biglietto con la forza: arrestato 24enne

 
MateraIl caso
Nel Materano Gdf scopre evasore totale: sequestri per 230mila euro

Nel Materano Gdf scopre evasore totale: sequestri per 230mila euro

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, ArcelorMittal: «Completato dragaggio dello scarico nel Mar Grande»

Taranto, ArcelorMittal: «Completato dragaggio dello scarico nel Mar Grande»

 
BrindisiTentato omicidio
Paura a Torre Canne, dopo lite spara contro 2 passanti: arrestato

Paura a Torre Canne, dopo lite spara contro 2 passanti: arrestato

 
LecceEstate
A Gallipoli e Otranto il mare è «salato»: ecco i lidi più costosi

A Gallipoli e Otranto il mare è «salato»: ecco i lidi più costosi

 
BatDomani il processo
Strage treni Andria-Corato, nominato il nuovo collegio

Strage treni Andria-Corato, nominato il nuovo collegio

 

i più letti

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Strade pericolose: 3 incidenti nel Barese, un giovane in fin di vita

Strade pericolose: 3 incidenti nel Barese, un giovane in fin di vita

Rifiuti, si fa la differenziata per buttarli in discarica: il paradosso pugliese

Puglia, i rifiuti differenziati trattati come quelli da discarica

«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

Rome

If necessary we'll act like Sea Watch did - NGOs

Will rescue migrants obeying law of the sea

If necessary we'll act like Sea Watch did - NGOs

Rome, July 3 - A group of NGOs including Mediterranea Saving Humans told a Rome press conference Wednesday that if necessary they would act in the future like the German NGO Sea Watch which picked up 42 migrants off Libya and took them to Italy despite an entry ban. "We monitor the Mediterranean," said Mediterranea Saving Humans member Alessandro Metz. "If we found ourselves in a situation in which we are the only vessel that can carry out the rescue, we will act as the law of the sea lays down. "We will do what is laid down by the norms that oblige us to behave in a certain way, as the Sea watch did. "That's what we have done and what we will do".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati