If necessary we'll act like Sea Watch did - NGOs

Rome, July 3 - A group of NGOs including Mediterranea Saving Humans told a Rome press conference Wednesday that if necessary they would act in the future like the German NGO Sea Watch which picked up 42 migrants off Libya and took them to Italy despite an entry ban. "We monitor the Mediterranean," said Mediterranea Saving Humans member Alessandro Metz. "If we found ourselves in a situation in which we are the only vessel that can carry out the rescue, we will act as the law of the sea lays down. "We will do what is laid down by the norms that oblige us to behave in a certain way, as the Sea watch did. "That's what we have done and what we will do".