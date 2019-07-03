Boy, 17, drowns in river

Turin, July 3 - A 17-year-old boy drowned in a river near Turin on Wednesday. The boy, originally from Albania but resident at Settimo Torinese, drowned in the Chiusella River, at Alice Superiore. Seeking relief from the stifling heat, he dived into the river at the 'Guje di Garavot' but got stuck between some rocks and failed to resurface. Fire service divers recovered the body. Carabinieri from Ivrea are leading a probe.