No procedure agst Italy - EC

Brussels, July 3 - The European Commission on Wednesday took the advice of its sherpas and decided not to recommend opening an infringement procedure against Italy for breaking the debt rule, EU sources said. Italy recently passed a 7.6 billion euro supplementary budget to stave off the procedure. In it, it recouped moneys left unspent from the lower than expected uptake of its basic income and early retirement schemes. Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said "it has been shown that there was no basis for the procedure". European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said the Italian government had approved a package responding to the EC's three conditions: compensating for the extra deficit for 2018, the 0.3£ for 2019, and guarantees on the 2020 budget.