Turin
Boy, 17, drowns in river

Rome
If necessary we'll act like Sea Watch did - NGOs

Brussels
No procedure agst Italy - EC

Rome
Won't bow to Lagarde at ECB - Di Maio

Brussels
No procedure agst Italy - EC

Rome
Naples judge arrested for corruption

Rome
Spread heads for 200 amid EU procedure boost

Brussels
EC sherpas advise not to open procedure

Rome
Sassoli elected EP president

Rome
Sassoli elected EP president

Rome
Salvini risks stoking climate of hate - ANM

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

BariLotta alla Jihad
Terrorismo, condannato in appello 26enne afghano: progettava attentati in Puglia

FoggiaI roghi
Isole Tremiti, arrestato l'incendiario: è agente stagionale Polizia Municipale

PotenzaTentata rapina
Potenza, cerca di farsi rimborsare il biglietto con la forza: arrestato 24enne

MateraIl caso
Nel Materano Gdf scopre evasore totale: sequestri per 230mila euro

TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, ArcelorMittal: «Completato dragaggio dello scarico nel Mar Grande»

BrindisiTentato omicidio
Paura a Torre Canne, dopo lite spara contro 2 passanti: arrestato

LecceEstate
A Gallipoli e Otranto il mare è «salato»: ecco i lidi più costosi

BatDomani il processo
Strage treni Andria-Corato, nominato il nuovo collegio

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Strade pericolose: 3 incidenti nel Barese, un giovane in fin di vita

Rifiuti, si fa la differenziata per buttarli in discarica: il paradosso pugliese

«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

Brussels

No procedure agst Italy - EC

After 7.6 bn supplementary budget

Brussels, July 3 - The European Commission on Wednesday took the advice of its sherpas and decided not to recommend opening an infringement procedure against Italy for breaking the debt rule, EU sources said. Italy recently passed a 7.6 billion euro supplementary budget to stave off the procedure. In it, it recouped moneys left unspent from the lower than expected uptake of its basic income and early retirement schemes.

