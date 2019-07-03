Spread heads for 200 amid EU procedure boost
Rome, July 3 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields was heading down towards 200 points Wednesday as investors hailed the upcoming decision by the European Commission not to open a budget infringement procedure against Italy. The spread had fallen to 206 points from 221 at Tuesday's close. The yield on the BTP was down to a post December 2017 low of 1.69%. There was also optimism about expansive moves by the European Central Bank.
