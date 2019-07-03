Sassoli elected EP president

Rome, July 3 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) MEP David Sassoli was elected president of the European Parliament on the second ballot Wednesday, garnering 345 votes, outgoing President Antonio Tajani said. The required majority was 334. "It's a great emotion, and I thank Tajani" he said. Europe must recover the spirit of its founding fathers, Sassoli said in his maiden address. It must "combine growth, social protection and a respect for the environment", he said. The EU must also "relaunch sustainable investments", he said. The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) MEP underscored his commitment towards boosting gender parity and encouraging "a great role of women at the top of the economy, politics and society". Nationalism produces destructive conflicts, Sassaoli went on. "We are not an accident of history but the children and grandchildren of those who succeeded in finding the antidote to the nationalist degeneration that poisoned our history," he said. "If we are European it is also because we are in love with our countries. "But nationalism that becomes an ideology and idolatry produces viruses that spur instincts of superiority and produce destructive conflicts". Sassoli, 63, a former RAI State broadcaster journalist, was one of the Strasbourg assembly's vice presidents. "I'm standing because I believe that Europe will be stronger only with a European Parliament able to play a more important role," he told the assembly ahead of the vote on the new president to replace centre-right Forza Italia (FI) President Tajani. "We must all, whatever our views, be committed to building the home of European democracy and this parliament must be the home of European democracy". Sassoli was backed by the European Socialist caucus. The other candidates were Ska Keller (Greens), Jan Zahradil (Conservatives ECR) and Sira Rego (Left GUE).