Rome
Spread heads for 200 amid EU procedure boost

Brussels
EC sherpas advise not to open procedure

Rome
Sassoli elected EP president

Rome
Sassoli elected EP president

Rome
Salvini risks stoking climate of hate - ANM

Strasbourg
Sassoli makes pitch for EP presidency

Rome
Salvini risks stoking climate of hate - ANM

Rome
Naples judge arrested for corruption

Brescia
Woman files complaint for not helping agst attempted rapist

Rome
Sea Watch skipper's release 'shameful' says Salvini

Rome
++ Sea Watch skipper's release 'shameful' says Salvini ++

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

FoggiaLa visita
Brumotti va dai bimbi di Padre Pio: il tour per portare sorrisi in ospedale

MateraIl caso
Nel Materano Gdf scopre evasore totale: sequestri per 230mila euro

BariL'operazione della Gdf
Altamura, abiti e accessori contraffatti in vendita al mercato: scatta il sequestro

TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, ArcelorMittal: «Completato dragaggio dello scarico nel Mar Grande»

BrindisiTentato omicidio
Paura a Torre Canne, dopo lite spara contro 2 passanti: arrestato

LecceEstate
A Gallipoli e Otranto il mare è «salato»: ecco i lidi più costosi

PotenzaSanità
Basilicata, assessore delibera per specializzazione medici

BatDomani il processo
Strage treni Andria-Corato, nominato il nuovo collegio

Rome

Salvini risks stoking climate of hate - ANM

Minister fuels insults and threats says magistrates union

Rome, July 3 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini risks stoking a climate of hate against the judiciary after slating the decision of Agrigento preliminary investigations judge (GIP) Alessandra Vella to release Sea-Watch3 skipper Carola Rackete from house arrest for allegedly ramming a police boat in landing 40 migrants at Lampedusa, magistrates union ANM said Wednesday. The ANM said Salvini's allegation that Vella's decision was political had been followed by a stream of social media comments denigrating the magistrate. It further noted that this was not the first time that Salvini had accused the judiciary of political bias. "Once again, contemptuous comments against a judicial decision, decoupled from all references to its technical and juridical content, risk fuelling a climate of hatred and opposition," the ANM said. It said this was shown by the "numerous posts containing insults and threats towards the Agrigento GIP published in the last few hours". The ANM also warned of a prospective justice reform requiring magistrates to toe a pro-government line. Salvini retorted, referring to a judicial corruption and cronyism probe: "I don't come into other people's houses but with what we are reading about the sharing out of posts and prosecutors by some magistrates I think they are the last ones who can give moral lessons to anyone. "Hearing that Salvini is this country's problem seems really crazy to me". He went on: "It's a disgraceful sentence". "Her release made me very angry. It was an incredible choice with incredible explanations because in this case the lives of several police who were doing their duty were put at risk". "So the life of a tax policeman is worth less than that of a clandestine migrant. It's a fine responsibility that this judge has taken. "In my view it's madness. It's not the independence of the judiciary, but madness"."

