Sassoli elected EP president

Rome, July 3 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) MEP David Sassoli was elected president of the European Parliament on the second ballot Wednesday, garnering 345 votes, outgoing President Antonio Tajani said. The required majority was 334. Sassoli, 63, a former RAI State broadcaster journalist, was one of the Strasbourg assembly's vice presidents. "I'm standing because I believe that Europe will be stronger only with a European Parliament able to play a more important role," he told the assembly ahead of the vote on the new president to replace centre-right Forza Italia (FI) President Tajani. "We must all, whatever our views, be committed to building the home of European democracy and this parliament must be the home of European democracy". Sassoli was backed by the European Socialist caucus. The other candidates were Ska Keller (Greens), Jan Zahradil (Conservatives ECR) and Sira Rego (Left GUE).