Rome
Spread heads for 200 amid EU procedure boost

Brussels
EC sherpas advise not to open procedure

Rome
Sassoli elected EP president

Rome
Sassoli elected EP president

Rome
Salvini risks stoking climate of hate - ANM

Strasbourg
Sassoli makes pitch for EP presidency

Rome
Salvini risks stoking climate of hate - ANM

Rome
Naples judge arrested for corruption

Brescia
Woman files complaint for not helping agst attempted rapist

Rome
Sea Watch skipper's release 'shameful' says Salvini

Rome
++ Sea Watch skipper's release 'shameful' says Salvini ++

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

FoggiaLa visita
Brumotti va dai bimbi di Padre Pio: il tour per portare sorrisi in ospedale

MateraIl caso
Nel Materano Gdf scopre evasore totale: sequestri per 230mila euro

BariL'operazione della Gdf
Altamura, abiti e accessori contraffatti in vendita al mercato: scatta il sequestro

TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, ArcelorMittal: «Completato dragaggio dello scarico nel Mar Grande»

BrindisiTentato omicidio
Paura a Torre Canne, dopo lite spara contro 2 passanti: arrestato

LecceEstate
A Gallipoli e Otranto il mare è «salato»: ecco i lidi più costosi

PotenzaSanità
Basilicata, assessore delibera per specializzazione medici

BatDomani il processo
Strage treni Andria-Corato, nominato il nuovo collegio

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Strade pericolose: 3 incidenti nel Barese, un giovane in fin di vita

Rifiuti, si fa la differenziata per buttarli in discarica: il paradosso pugliese

«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

Rome

Ischia GIP held along with 4 other people

Naples judge arrested for corruption

Rome, July 3 - A Naples judge was arrested on suspicion of corruption on Wednesday. He was arrested with four other people, police said. They are variously accused of corruption in performing their duties, corruption against their duties and in judicial acts, influence peddling, claiming undue influence, attempted extortion and personal favouring, judicial sources said. Rome flying squad officers are carrying out a series of raids and searches. The arrested judge was named as Alberto Capuano, a preliminary investigations judge (GIP) working on the island of Ischia. The magistrate, 60, was taken into custody along with Bagnoli councillor Antonio di Dio, businessman Valentino Cassini and known criminal Giuseppe Liccardo, believed to be close to a Camorra mafia clan, the Mallardos of Giugliano. A Naples lawyer, Elio Bonaiuto, was placed under house arrest.

