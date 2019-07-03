Woman files complaint for not helping agst attempted rapist

Brescia, July 3 - One of two 20-year-old Italian women allegedly attacked by a 24-year-old would-be Nigerian rapist in Brescia on Wednesday filed a complaint against person or persons unknown for failing to help them. "What happened is a defeat for society which preferred not to see and for this reason we intend to present a series of complaints against person or persons unknown for not having helped these girls," said the woman's lawyer.