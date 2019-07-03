++ Sea Watch skipper's release 'shameful' says Salvini ++

Rome, July 3 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the architect of Italy's closed ports policy against NGO run migrant rescue ships, on Wednesday voiced anger after Sea-Watch3 skipper Carola Rackete was released from house arrest late Tuesday. "It's a disgraceful sentence", said Salvini. "Her release made me very angry. It was an incredible choice with incredible explanations because in this case the lives of several police who were doing their duty were put at risk". "We will send (Rackete) back to Germany," said Salvini. Rackete, 30, was found not to have acted illegally in forcing a port entry ban and ramming a police boat before landing 40 desperate migrants, picked up off Libya 17 days previously, at Lampedusa on Saturday. German NGO Sea Watch was barred from a Wednesday hearing of the House Constitutional Affairs and Justice committee, after a protest from Salvini's ruling anti-migrant League party. In solidarity with Sea Watch, the NGOs Tavolo Asilo, Doctors Without Borders, Open Arms, Mediterranea Saving Humans and Antigone said they would now boycott the hearing.