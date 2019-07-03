++ Sea Watch skipper's release 'shameful' says Salvini ++

Woman files complaint for not helping agst attempted rapist
Rome
03 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 3 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the architect of Italy's closed ports policy against NGO run migrant rescue ships, on Wednesday voiced anger after Sea-Watch3 skipper Carola Rackete was released from house arrest late Tuesday.
