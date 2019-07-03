120 mn assets seized from 'Ndrangheta in Rome

Rome, July 3 - Italian police on Wednesday seized some 120 million euros in assets from members of a Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia gang that has been rooted in Rome and the surrounding area since the 1980s. Among the assets seized were some 173 properties in Rome, Rignano Flaminio, Morlupo, Campagnano Romano, Grottaferrata and other Italian provinces. Among the 'Ndrangheta familes hit by the probe were the Scriva, Morabito, Mollica, Velonà and Ligato clans, police said. More than 250 police took part in the operation. 'Ndrangheta is Italy's richest and most powerful mafia, having supplanted Sicily's Cosa Nostra. The other main mafia si the Camorra in Naples.