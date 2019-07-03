Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2019 | 12:39

Brescia
Woman files complaint for not helping agst attempted rapist

Rome
Sea Watch skipper's release 'shameful' says Salvini

Rome
++ Sea Watch skipper's release 'shameful' says Salvini ++

Rome

120 mn assets seized from 'Ndrangheta in Rome

 
Rome
Italy in demographic decline - ISTAT

Strasbourg
Sassoli makes pitch for EP presidency

Rome
Salvini risks stoking climate of hate - ANM

Strasbourg
Sassoli makes pitch for EP presidency

Rome
EU commissioners set to say no to infringement procedure

Rome
Salvini ire at Sea Watch skipper's release

Salerno
Universiade: Italy make winning start in men's soccer

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

BrindisiTentato omicidio
Paura a Torre Canne, dopo lite spara contro 2 passanti: arrestato

TarantoIl caso
Caporalato, sfruttavano i braccianti: 3 arresti nel Tarantino

LecceEstate
A Gallipoli e Otranto il mare è «salato»: ecco i lidi più costosi

BariL'aggressione
Bari, rapinano anziano davanti ufficio postale di San Girolamo: 2 arresti

PotenzaSanità
Basilicata, assessore delibera per specializzazione medici

MateraLa festa patronale
Matera, una Madonna della Bruna da "capitale": ecco lo strappo del carro

FoggiaBilancio sociale
Inps a Foggia, meno ricorsi e 54 assunzioni: azzerati i contenziosi

BatDomani il processo
Strage treni Andria-Corato, nominato il nuovo collegio

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Strade pericolose: 3 incidenti nel Barese, un giovane in fin di vita

Rifiuti, si fa la differenziata per buttarli in discarica: il paradosso pugliese

«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

Rome

Italy in demographic decline - ISTAT

60.4 mn residents in 2018, 8.7% foreigners

Rome, July 3 - The population of Italians in Italy, not counting foreigners, fell between 2015 and 2018 marking "a demographic decline for the first time in 90 years", ISTAT said Wednesday. As of December 31 2018 the population of Italian origin was 55.104 million, 235,000 or 0.4% lower than the previous year, the statistics agency said. With respect to 2014 the drop is equivalent to the population of a large city like Palermo, at 677,000. 2018 was the fourth straight year that there was a decline in the population, ISTAT said. Births were down 4% to 439,747, a historic low since Italian unification. ISTAT said there were 60,359,546 people in Italy at the end of last year, of whom 8.7% are foreigners.

