EU commissioners set to say no to infringement procedure

Rome, July 3 - The college of European commissioners is meeting Wednesday and is expected to refrain from opening an infringement procedure against Italy for breaking the debt rule after Rome passed a 7.6 billion euro budget adjustment earlier this week. The 7.6 billion euro package presented by the Italian government Monday set negotiations on their way to a positive conclusion averting an infringement procedure. The College will be held at 12:30 in Brussels. The commissioners will discuss Italian accounts starting with a correct situation in 2019, sources said, although assurances are still lacking for 2020. The government approved a budget adjustment bill of over 7 billion euros Monday to avert the EU infringement procedure for breaking the debt rule, Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday. This "allows us to say that we are in line with the target of the famous 2.04% of deficit/GDP (ratio) in 2019," he said.