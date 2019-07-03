Universiade: Italy make winning start in men's soccer
03 Luglio 2019
Salerno, July 3 - Italy made a winning start to the men's soccer tournament at the 30th Summer Universiade with a 2-0 win over Mexico in Salerno on Tuesday. Coach Daniele Arrigoni's side prevailed thanks to second-half goals by Ungaro and Serena. In the women's tournament, however, Italy's lost their opener 2-1 to Japan.
