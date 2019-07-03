Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2019 | 09:35

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Salerno
Universiade: Italy make winning start in men's soccer

Universiade: Italy make winning start in men's soccer

 
Rome
Sea-Watch captain Rackete released from house arrest

Sea-Watch captain Rackete released from house arrest

 
Venice
Man dies on Venice beach

Man dies on Venice beach

 
Rome
Krief's Aida avoids circus, presents intimate drama

Krief's Aida avoids circus, presents intimate drama

 
Rome
Ferry losses power spooking passengers

Ferry losses power spooking passengers

 
Vigevano
Man, 19, stabs man, 82, in street after 'fit'

Man, 19, stabs man, 82, in street after 'fit'

 
Body of drowned Swiss footballer found in Lake Como

Body of drowned Swiss footballer found in Lake Como

 
Bolzano
Girl, 15, invented rape 'to impress boyfriend'

Girl, 15, invented rape 'to impress boyfriend'

 
Rome
AMA working to avert Rome trash emergency

AMA working to avert Rome trash emergency

 
Brussels
Sassoli set to stand for EP presidency

Sassoli set to stand for EP presidency

 
Cagliari
Cagliari-Rome flight scrubbed due to bird strike

Cagliari-Rome flight scrubbed due to bird strike

 

Il Biancorosso

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luci. Pronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariil caso divieto-choc
«Hanno l’Aids», piscina vietata agli ammalati a Bitonto

«Hanno l’Aids», piscina vietata agli ammalati a Bitonto

 
Homel’arresto
Brindisi, in giro con una pietra di cocaina tra la frutta: arrestato

Brindisi, in giro con una pietra di cocaina tra la frutta: arrestato

 
LecceLotta alla droga
Corsano, scoperto bazar di droga e armi: tre arresti

Corsano, scoperto bazar di droga e armi: tre arresti

 
FoggiaElezioni
Università di Foggia, Pierpaolo Limone è il nuovo rettore

Università di Foggia, Pierpaolo Limone è il nuovo rettore

 
TarantoIl caso
Taranto, baby gang aggredisce disabile e fugge, l'ira del sindaco: «Deriva educativa»

Taranto, baby gang aggredisce disabile, l'ira del sindaco: «Deriva educativa»

 
NewsweekLe atlete e la Lilt
Sulla Trani-Dubrovnik la vela è donna: ha il vento in poppa della prevenzione

Sulla Trani-Dubrovnik la vela è donna: ha il vento in poppa della prevenzione

 
PotenzaL'allarme
Potenza, report Garante infanzia: «Minori poco tutelati»

Potenza, report Garante infanzia: «Minori poco tutelati»

 
MateraNel Materano
Policoro, 57enne muore travolto da trattore

Policoro, 57enne muore travolto da trattore

 

i più letti

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Nozze a Bisceglie, la nonna distratta fa splash in piscina

Strade pericolose: 3 incidenti nel Barese, un giovane in fin di vita

Strade pericolose: 3 incidenti nel Barese, un giovane in fin di vita

Rifiuti, si fa la differenziata per buttarli in discarica: il paradosso pugliese

Puglia, i rifiuti differenziati trattati come quelli da discarica

«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

«Mi voleva una multinazionale, ho scelto il Salento»: la storia di Giorgia, promessa della cosmetica

Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

Bari, assalti a negozi e bancomat: presa banda italo-albanese

Salerno

Universiade: Italy make winning start in men's soccer

But women's team loses 2-1 to Japan

Universiade: Italy make winning start in men's soccer

Salerno, July 3 - Italy made a winning start to the men's soccer tournament at the 30th Summer Universiade with a 2-0 win over Mexico in Salerno on Tuesday. Coach Daniele Arrigoni's side prevailed thanks to second-half goals by Ungaro and Serena. In the women's tournament, however, Italy's lost their opener 2-1 to Japan.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati