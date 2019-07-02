Martedì 02 Luglio 2019 | 19:43

Venice
Man dies on Venice beach

Man dies on Venice beach

 
Rome
Krief's Aida avoids circus, presents intimate drama

Krief's Aida avoids circus, presents intimate drama

 
Rome
Ferry losses power spooking passengers

Ferry losses power spooking passengers

 
Vigevano
Man, 19, stabs man, 82, in street after 'fit'

Man, 19, stabs man, 82, in street after 'fit'

 
Body of drowned Swiss footballer found in Lake Como

Body of drowned Swiss footballer found in Lake Como

 
Bolzano
Girl, 15, invented rape 'to impress boyfriend'

Girl, 15, invented rape 'to impress boyfriend'

 
Rome
AMA working to avert Rome trash emergency

AMA working to avert Rome trash emergency

 
Brussels
Sassoli set to stand for EP presidency

Sassoli set to stand for EP presidency

 
Cagliari
Cagliari-Rome flight scrubbed due to bird strike

Cagliari-Rome flight scrubbed due to bird strike

 
Rome
Made mistakes says Palamara

Made mistakes says Palamara

 
Bologna
Girl, 5, drowns in river near Bologna

Girl, 5, drowns in river near Bologna

 

CALCIO MERCATO
Bari, da oggi si accendono le luciPronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

Bari, da oggi si accendono le luci. Pronto ad ufficializzare i primi nomi

 

TarantoIl caso
Taranto, baby gang aggredisce disabile e fugge, l'ira del sindaco: «Deriva educativa»

Taranto, baby gang aggredisce disabile, l'ira del sindaco: «Deriva educativa»

 
BariL'annuncio
Tiziano Ferro ai fan pugliesi: «Concerto a Bari? Attendiamo conferme per la location»

Tiziano Ferro ai fan pugliesi: «Concerto a Bari? Attendiamo conferme per la location»

 
NewsweekLe atlete e la Lilt
Sulla Trani-Dubrovnik la vela è donna: ha il vento in poppa della prevenzione

Sulla Trani-Dubrovnik la vela è donna: ha il vento in poppa della prevenzione

 
LecceIl caso
Allarme a Lecce, ritrovato bossolo mortaio in aiuola del Tribunale

Allarme a Lecce, ritrovato bossolo mortaio in aiuola del Tribunale

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Latiano, parroco insultato mentre recita Rosario in diretta Facebook: 13 denunce

Latiano, parroco insultato mentre recita Rosario in diretta Facebook: 13 denunce

 
PotenzaL'allarme
Potenza, report Garante infanzia: «Minori poco tutelati»

Potenza, report Garante infanzia: «Minori poco tutelati»

 
MateraNel Materano
Policoro, 57enne muore travolto da trattore

Policoro, 57enne muore travolto da trattore

 
FoggiaIndaga la polizia
Foggia, turista tedesco si apparta con prostituta, ma viene picchiato e derubato

Foggia, turista tedesco si apparta con prostituta, ma viene picchiato e derubato

 

Rome

AMA working to avert Rome trash emergency

3 people break into offices, insult staff

AMA working to avert Rome trash emergency

Rome, July 2 - Rome municipal waste company AMA said Tuesday it was working to avert a trash emergency in the Italian capital. "AMA is working with its managers and workers to overcome in the shortest time possible the current complex situation and avert possible emergencies," said CEO Massimo Ranieri. The current situation, Ranieri said, regards "the collection of refuse and derives from the gap between the demand for non-recycled products from the city of Rome and the uptake in the waste plants which has been reduced for some time." On Tuesday evening three people, one wearing a motorbike helmet, broke into AMA's head offices in Rome and attacked and insulted staff, AMA President Luisa Melara said.

