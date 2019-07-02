Ferry losses power spooking passengers

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
02 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 2 - An Italian ferry lost power for several hours on its way from Salerno to Catania overnight, sources said Tuesday. The Grimaldi line's Egnazia ferry lost engine power and electricity, leaving spooked passengers in the dark and without running water. It was scheduled to arrive in Catania this morning but instead will get there tonight, after a mechanical glitch was fixed.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su